China's vice premier, U.S. climate envoy Kerry discuss climate cooperation -Xinhua

Han said China welcomed the U.S. return to the 2015 Paris Agreement, according to Xinhua. Xi last year announced that China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, would achieve a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met via video link on Friday, with both sides expressing willingness to cooperate on climate change, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. Han said China welcomed the U.S. return to the 2015 Paris Agreement, according to Xinhua. Kerry was in Shanghai for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua.

China was willing to strengthen cooperation with France and Germany to cope with climate change, President Xi Jinping told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese state media reported earlier on Friday. Xi last year announced that China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, would achieve a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

