AGEL arm bags 150 MWac solar project

The project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY2023. Currently, 3,520 MWac of renewable energy projects are operational.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Adani Green Energy arm AREHFifteenL has bagged a 150 MWac solar energy project capacity from Torrent Power. Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Ltd (AREHFifteenL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), participated in a Tender issued by Torrent Power Ltd for procurement of power through a competitive bidding process, from grid-connected solar photovoltaic power projects to be set up in Gujarat.

AREHFifteenL has been awarded a project capacity of 150 MWac Solar Power Project, a BSE filing said.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.22/ kWh for a period of 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY2023.

Currently, 3,520 MWac of renewable energy projects are operational. With this, the AGEL now has a total portfolio of 15,390 MWac of renewable energy project capacity, out of which 11,870 MWac projects are under implementation, it added.

