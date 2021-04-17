West Bengal elections: 69.40 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 45 seats where polling is underway for fifth phase.

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
The Madhya Pradesh High Court administration on Saturday declared non-working days on April 19 and 20 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and sanitise the court premises.Madhya Pradesh High Court registrar general R K Vani issued...
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema MMU Jammu and Kashmir - an amalgam of various religious bodies headed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq - on Saturday expressed serious concern over the second wave of COVID-19 infections and appeal...
Iran on Saturday named a man it wants to be arrested in connection with a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant, as talks got underway in Vienna to try to save Tehrans 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.Reza Ka...
Talks aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal will continue and all remaining parties to the accord have agreed to accelerate work on issues including which sanctions the United States would lift, Chinas envoy to the negotiations said on S...