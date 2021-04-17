China says Iran nuclear talks to continue, pick up pace

Talks aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal will continue and all remaining parties to the accord have agreed to accelerate work on issues including which sanctions the United States would lift, China's envoy to the negotiations said on Saturday.

"We will continue. All parties have agreed to further pick up their pace in subsequent days by engaging (in) more extensive, substantive work on sanctions-lifting as well as other relevant issues," China's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Wang Qun, told reporters after a meeting of the remaining parties to the 2015 deal.

