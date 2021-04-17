Left Menu

Delhi govt plans to reactivate Radha Soami Satsang Beas' COVID-19 hospital in Bhati Mines

Amid a sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases, the government is in talks with Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) in Chhatarpur's Bhati Mines to reactivate the spiritual place as a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:31 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Image Credit: ANI

"Our materials related with a COVID-19 hospital is kept with the RSSB premises but we called off the services and related staffs from the Bhati mines, but now we are in touch with spiritual organisation RSSB Delhi, talks are in early-stage, so cannot say about the number of beds, opening date and time," a government official told ANI. Earlier the spiritual place that was converted to a COVID-19 hospital had 10,000 beds. At present officials are talking to activate 2,000 to 5,000 beds.

The RSSB created the largest ever makeshift hospital for COVID-19 treatment in the national capital last year. Further sources stressed that a meeting between the Central government and Delhi government officials and all the stakeholders including RSSB officials is scheduled in a day or two. After the meeting, works will begin for the COVID-19 dedicated hospital in the Delhi and Haryana border at Bhati Mines.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has a limited number of ICU beds. "Oxygen and ICU beds are decreasing very sharply. We are taking several steps to scale up beds capacity," he said adding that directions have been given to take strict action against people who will found hoarding or black marketing medicines and also against labs that will not give COVID-19 report within 24 hours. (ANI)

