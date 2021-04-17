Left Menu

Transgender community in Mumbai requests support amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on across the country, the transgender community in Mumbai has requested immediate support for nutrition, masks, and sanitisers.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:45 IST
Transgender community in Mumbai requests support amid COVID-19 pandemic
Salma Khan, President, Kinnar Maa Trust in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on across the country, the transgender community in Mumbai has requested immediate support for nutrition, masks, and sanitisers. With several restrictions in place across the state, members of the community say that their livelihoods have been affected.

"Immediate support for nutrition, face masks and sanitisers is required for the transgender community due to imposition of lockdown and an increasing number of COVID-positive patients every day in our state. Our Transgender community depends on daily badhayi, begging, and sex work. Due to lockdown, we lost their livelihood," said Salma Khan, President, Kinnar Maa Trust. "The Government machinery has not extended relief package to transgender people. Additionally, we do not have family and societal support. We humbly ask that support be extended to our community," said Kushbu a transgender person.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst affected states hit by the pandemic. The state reported 63,729 new cases and 398 deaths on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to 6,38,034, as per the state health department. Out of the new cases, 8,839 were reported in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dog tied to scooter,dragged on road in Kerala;cops register case

In yet another act of cruelty against canines in Kerala, a pet dog was tied to a two-wheeler and dragged along a road at Edakkara in Malappuram district on Saturday.Police have registered a case.A video of the incident has gone viral.The an...

Iran, China say signs of progress at nuclear talks

A new understanding is emerging at talks aimed at salvaging Irans nuclear deal with global powers, Tehrans chief negotiator said on Saturday according to Iranian state media, as Chinas delegate also reported progress. Abbas Araqchi said aft...

World News Roundup: China says Iran nuclear talk to continue; Modi appeals for low-key Hindu festival amid COVID-19 surge and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China says Iran nuclear talks to continue, pick up paceTalks aimed at salvaging the Iran nuclear deal will continue and all remaining parties to the accord have agreed to accelerate work o...

Shcherbakova seals Russia's first World Team Trophy victory

World champion Anna Shcherbakova won the womens free skate on Saturday to seal Russias first-ever victory at the figure skating World Team Trophy.First after the short program, the 17-year-old Shcherbakova opened with a quadruple flip and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021