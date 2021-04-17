Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to quarantine returnees from Kumbh Mela

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday directed all district collectors to quarantine people returning from Kumbh Mela.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh to quarantine returnees from Kumbh Mela
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday directed all district collectors to quarantine people returning from Kumbh Mela being held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The government said that all returnees will have to inform the district collector about their arrival.

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar -- the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on. According to the Uttarakhand State Control Room, there were 254 COVID-19 positive cases on April 10, 386 on April 11, 408 on April 12, 594 on April 13 and 525 on April 14.

Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30. The duration of the Kumbh festival has been shortened to 30 days this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 59,183 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 3,20,955 recoveries and 4,425 deaths have been reported in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of coronavirus.A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be a 7 p.m. c...

Delhi HC Chief Justice tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, according to court sources.They said the chief justice is asymptomatic and is otherwise doing fine.Earlier this week, three other judges of ...

BJP-led govt caught off guard again on COVID-19 despite a year to prepare: Sonia

By Siddharth Sharma Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Centre over its management of COVID-19, saying that the second wave of the pandemic has hit the country with fury and we have been caught off guard again despite a ...

Kumbh Mela: Plea in SC seeks direction to clear mass gathering from Haridwar

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and others to clear the mass gathering from Haridwar amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and prescribe a safety protocol with respect to people return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021