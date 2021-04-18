U.S. stands with Czech Republic's response to 'Russia's subversive actions'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 23:35 IST
The United States said on Sunday it stood with the Czech Republic after it expelled Russia diplomats and accused Moscow of being behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump.
"The U.S. stands with the Czech Republic in its firm response against Russia’s subversive actions on Czech soil," said State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement on Twitter.
"We must act firmly in response to Russian actions that compromise the territorial integrity, energy security, or critical infrastructure of our allies and partners."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- The United States
- Czech
- U.S.
- State Department
- Moscow
- Ned Price
- Czech Republic
- Russian
ALSO READ
U.S. stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant -NY Times
U.S. stops AstraZeneca vaccine production at Baltimore plant -NY Times
U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca
Rocket falls near Iraqi base hosting U.S. contractors
Rockets fall near Iraqi base hosting U.S. contractors