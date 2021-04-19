Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change

All future coal-based plants should only deploy so-called "ultra super critical" less polluting technologies "or other more efficient technology", it added. State-run NTPC Ltd, India's top electricity producer, said in September it will not acquire land for new coal-fired projects.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 04:30 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change

India may build new coal-fired power plants as they generate the cheapest power, according to a draft electricity policy document seen by Reuters, despite growing calls from environmentalists to deter use of coal.

Coal's contribution to electricity generation in India fell for the second straight year in 2020, marking a departure from decades of growth in coal-fired power. Still, the fuel accounts for nearly three-fourths of India's annual power output. Environmental activists have long rallied against India adding new coal-fired capacity. Solar and wind energy prices are falling to record lows, which would help the world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter cut emissions.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry this month said India was "getting the job done on climate, pushing the curve," as he began talks with government leaders aimed at cutting carbon emissions faster to slow global warming. But a 28-page February draft of the National Electricity Policy (NEP) 2021 - which has not been made public - showed India may add new coal-fired capacity, though it recommended tighter technology standards to reduce pollution.

"While India is committed to add more capacity through non-fossil sources of generation, coal-based generation capacity may still be required to be added in the country as it continues to be the cheapest source of generation," the NEP draft read. All future coal-based plants should only deploy so-called "ultra super critical" less polluting technologies "or other more efficient technology", it added.

State-run NTPC Ltd, India's top electricity producer, said in September it will not acquire land for new coal-fired projects. Private firms and many run by states across the country have not invested in new coal-fired plants for years saying they were not economically viable. A source with direct knowledge said a government panel of various power sector experts and officials will discuss the draft and could make changes before seeking cabinet approval.

India's power ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. The draft document also proposed trade of renewable energy in day-ahead markets, creating separate tariffs for electric vehicle charging stations and privatizing electricity distribution companies.

ALTERNATE POWER SOURCES The NEP 2021 is India's first attempt at revising its electricity policy enacted in 2005, when the country produced negligible renewable energy.

Experts say phasing in renewable energy sources and phasing out conventional sources such as coal and natural gas rapidly could lead to instability in the electricity grid, potentially causing blackouts. While suggesting flexible use of coal-fired and natural gas-fired power to ensure grid stability in the coming years, the draft policy lists promoting clean power as its primary objective.

The policy draft suggested expediting adoption of "cost effective" pumped hydro storage to support the electricity grid, adding that only 4.8 gigawatts (GW) of a potential 96.5 GW of pumped storage capacity has been developed so far. The policy also recommends compensating natural gas-fired plants for operating at reduced efficiency to ensure grid stability, and for suffering higher wear and tear due to fluctuations in generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend NEVER MIND THE PREMIER LEAGUE...Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced late on Sunday night that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from w...

Venezuela makes second COVAX payment for vaccines as UN official visits

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday the government has made a second payment to the World Health Organizations WHO COVAX initiative to access around 11 million COVID-19 vaccines.Venezuela is in the grip of a second wave of th...

Soccer-FIFA disapproves of 'closed European breakaway league'

FIFA said on Sunday it disapproved of the proposed breakaway European Super League as it was outside of international football structures.In a move that has drawn widespread criticism from European federations to prime ministers, 12 of Euro...

Motor racing-Palou holds off late challenge for first IndyCar win

Young Spaniard Alex Palou won the IndyCar season opener on Sunday, fighting off a late challenge from two series champions to collect his first career win at the Grand Prix of Alabama. Palou, who made the move to Chip Ganassi Racing after l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021