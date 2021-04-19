Kannada lexicographer G Venkatasubbaiah passes away at 107

Kannada writer, editor and lexicographer G Venkatasubbaiah passed away due to age-related issues in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 107.

GV, as he is popularly known, was as was a Kannada writer, grammarian, editor, lexicographer and critic.

He compiled over eight dictionaries and authored four seminal works on dictionary science in Kannada. (ANI)

