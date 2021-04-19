Centre for land Warfare Studies to conduct PhD programme for Army Officers

The Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), an autonomous think tank, under the patronage of the Indian Army has established a joint initiative with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Mangalore, formerly known as Manipal University, to conduct a PhD programme for Army Officers.

CLAWS has taken this initiative to further enhance professional military education (PME) of officers which will eventually benefit the country with better-equipped military leaders with in-depth knowledge in respective domains.

Under the initiative, CLAWS has been recognised as a sub-centre of MAHE by virtue of which five CLAWS faculties will serve as co-supervisors. CLAWS will also initiate the selection process and conduct mandatory research methodology classes, as per guidelines given by the UGC and MAHE, Mangalore.

All details pertaining to the initiative along with application forms are available on the CLAWS website (https://www.claws.in/) under the header "UNIVERSITY CELL". Interested candidates are requested to send their duly filled application forms latest by 30 June 2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)