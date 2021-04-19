Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:05 IST
Two terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

The encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Shopian district is underway.

Further details about the encounter are awaited. (ANI)

