Two terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday informed that two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in Shopian district.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:05 IST
The encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Shopian district is underway.
Further details about the encounter are awaited. (ANI)
