920 pigs die of African Swine Fever in Mizoram in less than a month

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:27 IST
Representative Image

At least 920 pigs died due to African Swine Fever (ASF) in less than a month in Mizoram, an official said on Monday.

Four districts have been affected by the ASF that was first reported on March 21 from Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department's Joint Director Lalhmingthanga told PTI.

So far, 577 pigs have died in Lungsen village, and 32 died in the Electric Veng area of Lunglei town. Besides, 78 died in the Edenthar neighbourhood and 74 in the Armed Veng locality of Aizawl, he said.

Further, 159 pigs died in three villages of Mamit district, while a detailed report from Serchhip is awaited, he added.

Lungsen in Lunglei district, Zawlnuam in Mamit district, Keitum in Serchhip district have been declared as 'infected' areas to stop further spread of the disease.

In Aizawl, three localities -- Bawngkawn, Armed Veng and Edenthar have also been identified as 'infected' areas.

Electric Veng, Salem Veng and Rashhi Veng in Lunglei town have also been declared as 'infected' areas.

ASF is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease, affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages.

Experts said that it is not a threat to human health, and cannot be transmitted from pigs to human beings.

