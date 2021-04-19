Mumbai BJP chief lodges complaint against Shiv Sena MLA for remark on Fadnavis
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai unit president, Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday lodged a written complaint against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for allegedly "attempting and inject inflict virus" on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:09 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mumbai unit president, Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday lodged a written complaint against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for allegedly "attempting and inject inflict virus" on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In a complaint addressed to the Senior Inspector, Malabar Hill Police Station, Mumbai, the BJP leader said, Gaikwad on April 18 'threatened' Fadnavis.
"Sanjay Gaikwad, who is a Shiv Sena MLA, while criticizing, went on to threaten that '....., If I get coronavirus, it will be in the mouth of Devendra Fadnavis...', which shows his intent to cause hurt by inflicting/injecting virus into the body of another human who is Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra," the complaint said. Lodha asked the Maharashtra police to file an FIR under sections 268, 284, 307, 319 of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Disease Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Maharashtra, Punjab reporting highest daily cases
Maharashtra CM meets film, TV producers amid COVID-19 surge
Maharashtra witnessing spike in COVID-19 cases as testing increased, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra sees highest 57,074 COVID-19 cases in day; 222 die
COVID-19: Maharashtra to enforce weekend lockdown from Friday, says Nawab Malik