Left Menu

New Zealand deploying aircraft in support of UN North Korea sanctions

The Resolutions, adopted unanimously by the UNSC between 2006 and 2017, are intended to persuade North Korea to denuclearise and abandon its ballistic missile capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-04-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 08:54 IST
New Zealand deploying aircraft in support of UN North Korea sanctions
“New Zealand’s latest Orion deployment reflects the Government’s commitment to collective security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Peeni Henare said Image Credit: Twitter(@CDF_NZ)

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare today announced that New Zealand is deploying a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft in support of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on North Korea.

The Resolutions, adopted unanimously by the UNSC between 2006 and 2017, are intended to persuade North Korea to denuclearise and abandon its ballistic missile capabilities.

"New Zealand's Orion deployments contribute to the international community's collective efforts to achieve the full implementation of Security Council resolutions, with the goal of complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of North Korea," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"New Zealand has long supported the maintenance of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. Our Orion deployments help to detect and deter illicit maritime practices in contravention of UNSC sanctions against North Korea, such as ship-to-ship transfers of sanctioned cargo at sea," Peeni Henare said.

This will be the fourth such Orion deployment, following previous deployments in October 2020, October 2019 and September 2018.

Consistent with prior deployments, the RNZAF aircraft will be based at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Its maritime surveillance patrol flights will be over international waters in North Asia and will take place in April and May.

The NZDF personnel deploying will undertake all COVID-19 quarantine requirements upon arrival in Japan, and again upon return to New Zealand.

"New Zealand's latest Orion deployment reflects the Government's commitment to collective security in the Indo-Pacific region," Peeni Henare said

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files papers with Sebi for IPO

Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said its arm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has filed a draft red herring prospectus DRHP with capital markets regulator Sebi to launch its initial public offering IPO.Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd ABSLAMC, a mater...

UPDATE 1-China's President Xi calls for more equitable global governance

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the global governance system should be made more equitable and fair and that rules set by one country or some nations cannot be imposed on others. Building barriers and pushing for decouplin...

Apple explains environmental benefit behind eliminating chargers from iPhone, Apple Watch

For people speculating different reasons behind Apples decision to remove chargers from last year launched iPhone, iWatch packaging, the company has got an answer for you, and it is for the positive impact on the environment. Despite critic...

COVID-19: Dry ration to be distributed to Class I to IX students in Andhra

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday ordered for the distribution of dry ration to students of Classes I to IX in the state as they enter their summer vacations early in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases. In a statement, the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021