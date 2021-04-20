Maha: Raigad police nab four persons in fake gold racket

The Raigad police have arrested four persons, including a woman, in connection with an inter-state fake gold racket, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested from Gujarat, Rajasthan and neighboring Thane district, superintendent of police Raigad Ashok Dudhe said in a release.

The accused had allegedly cheated a man to the tune of Rs 65 lakh by claiming that they were selling gold chips at cheap rates and instead sold brass ones, the official said.

An offense under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered at Mandawa police station in Alibaug taluka, following which the police nabbed the accused, he said.

The police have arrested Prabhubhai Gulshan Solanki alias Kalpesh Prajapati (37), Manilal Narayan Rathod alias Mahesh Prajapati (52), Arjun Solanki (52), and Laxmidevi Shankar Gujrati (45), it was stated.

The probe has revealed that the accused had cheated people from Mumbai, Nashik, Wardha, Nagpur, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan using fake names, he added.

