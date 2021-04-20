Left Menu

Iran welcomes Iraqi mediation with Gulf states - ambassador

Sunni power Saudi Arabia had opposed the international nuclear accord with Shi'ite Iran for not tackling Tehran's missiles programme and regional behaviour. It has called for a stronger deal this time around at talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the pact, which then U.S. President Donald Trump quit in 2018.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:36 IST
Iran welcomes Iraqi mediation with Gulf states - ambassador
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Iran said on Tuesday it welcomes Iraqi mediation to help mend its ties with Gulf Arab states, following reports that Saudi and Iranian officials had held discussions in Iraq. The remarks by the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad came a day after Iran's foreign ministry said that Tehran always welcomed dialogue with its arch-rival Saudi Arabia, without confirming that talks had been held.

The two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016 and have been engaged in several proxy wars in the region as they vie for influence. "The Islamic Republic (of Iran) supports Baghdad's mediation to bring Tehran closer to countries with which we have faced challenges or with which ties have cooled, and Iraqi officials have been notified of this," Iraj Masjedi, Iran's ambassador to Iraq​, was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Asked about any progress in talks, Masjedi said: "We have not yet reached clear results and significant progress. Let us wait for the work to go forward and we can see practical results." A senior Iranian official and two regional sources had told Reuters that Saudi and Iranian officials held discussions in Iraq in a bid to ease tensions as Washington works to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran and end the Yemen war.

Saudi authorities have not responded to a Reuters request for comment on the talks. Sunni power Saudi Arabia had opposed the international nuclear accord with Shi'ite Iran for not tackling Tehran's missiles programme and regional behaviour.

It has called for a stronger deal this time around at talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the pact, which then U.S. President Donald Trump quit in 2018. Tehran has breached several nuclear restrictions set by the deal after Trump reimposed sanctions. President Joe Biden's administration is also pressing for a ceasefire in Yemen, which is grappling with what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel defends German/Russian pipeline construction

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday defended her countrys ongoing cooperation with Russia on the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid growing criticism of Moscows treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and aggressio...

We hope Centre is applying its mind based on need of each state when deciding where to send medicines and resources: HC.

We hope Centre is applying its mind based on need of each state when deciding where to send medicines and resources HC....

HC displeased over huge wastage of vaccines; says vaccinate whom all you can

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over huge wastage of vaccines and asked the Centre to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure there is no wastage.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said according to news re...

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday and tightened its forecast for profits this year.The company has p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021