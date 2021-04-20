Left Menu

Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B

Implementation of the project will provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangalore. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:01 IST
Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A (Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram) and Phase 2B (K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction) of total length 58.19 km. The total completion cost of the project is Rs. 14,788.101 Crore.

Objectives:

The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities and provide the people with a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.

The Metro Project in itself is an innovation over the conventional system of urban transport. The project involves integration with another urban transport system in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management.

(With Inputs from PIB)

