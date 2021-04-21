Left Menu

Saudi Arabia reiterates call for Iran to engage in ongoing negotiations - SPA

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-04-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 02:54 IST
Saudi Arabia reiterates call for Iran to engage in ongoing negotiations - SPA
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Saudi Arabia reiterated on Tuesday its call for Iran to engage in the ongoing negotiations over the 2015 nuclear agreement, avoid escalation, and not expose the region's security and stability to more tension, the Cabinet said in a statement, according to the state news agency, SPA.

The Cabinet added that the international community needs to "reach an agreement with stronger and long-lasting determinants with the implementation of monitoring and control measures to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and from developing the necessary capabilities for that," SPA said.

Talks between Iran and world powers have been taking place this week in Vienna to save the 2015 accord. They will resume next week.

