Telangana records 6,542 fresh COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Wednesday reported 6,542 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 related deaths in the last 24 hours. According to State Health Department, the tally of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 3,67,901,

The total number of active COVID cases in the state is 46,488. In the past 24 hours, 2,887 COVID patients have recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 3,19,537.

Telangana's COVID related death toll with 20 more fatalities now stands at 1,876. (ANI)

