Left Menu

Telangana records 6,542 fresh COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Wednesday reported 6,542 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:44 IST
Telangana records 6,542 fresh COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana on Wednesday reported 6,542 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 related deaths in the last 24 hours. According to State Health Department, the tally of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 3,67,901,

The total number of active COVID cases in the state is 46,488. In the past 24 hours, 2,887 COVID patients have recovered from the infection taking the total number of recoveries to 3,19,537.

Telangana's COVID related death toll with 20 more fatalities now stands at 1,876. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Virgin Atlantic sees full fleet flying by October, November -CEO

Virgin Atlantic will be back flying all its planes by October or November this year, said its chief executive Shai Weiss, forecasting that the end of the pandemic crisis for airlines was now in sight.We are by no means out of this situation...

22 patients at hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik: district collector.

22 patients at hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage in Nashik district collector....

Soccer-Ireland doesn't expect to meet UEFA demand for 25% fan access

The Irish government does not expect to be able to meet UEFAs demand of filling stadiums to 25 capacity for Euro 2020 games in Dublin, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday, describing such a move in June as too soon. Junes d...

Faith, flora and fabric: How a Senegalese village became a desert oasis

Beneath the scorching sun that beats down on Senegals savannah, the verdant gardens of Ndem village are a sanctuary.Within a hibiscus fence, rows of vegetables grow under fruit trees. Men with dreadlocked hair and women in technicolour robe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021