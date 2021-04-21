Left Menu

Below are some of the highlights: WEAPONS TREATIES "It is precisely as a leader in the creation of new generation combat systems, in the development of modern nuclear forces, that Russia once again invites its partners to discuss issues related to strategic armaments, ensuring global stability." "The primary goal of such talks could be to create an environment of conflict-free coexistence based on an equalization of security that would encompass...

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:07 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Putin's state of nation speech: trade, tax, environment, COVID

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday. Below are some of the highlights: WEAPONS TREATIES "It is precisely as a leader in the creation of new generation combat systems, in the development of modern nuclear forces, that Russia once again invites its partners to discuss issues related to strategic armaments, ensuring global stability."

"The primary goal of such talks could be to create an environment of conflict-free coexistence based on an equalization of security that would encompass... all offensive and defensive systems capable of meeting strategic objectives." INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS "Russia has its own interests, of course, which we are defending and will defend within the framework of international law... And if others refuse to understand this obvious thing, do not want to engage in dialogue, choose an egotistical and arrogant tone, Russia will always find a way to defend its positions".

EXPORTS "We need to significantly simplify conditions for non-commodity exporters... We need to remove all excessive currency control restrictions for these exporters." "This procedure should start working this year in July." TAXATION "It looks like we will see record corporate sector profits this year, despite all the challenges we encountered... Let's see how these profits are spent, and with this in mind we will take some decisions on the possible fine-tuning of tax legislation at the end of the year."

"Some (companies) withdraw dividends, while others invest in the development of their enterprises and of entire industries. We will encourage those who invest, of course". ENVIRONMENT "I request that passage is sped up of the law making business owners financially liable for the clean-up of accumulated (environmental) damage and for reclamation of sites. The approach is simple: if you make a profit at the expense of nature, you clean up after yourself."

"In the country's 12 largest industrial centres, atmospheric emissions must be reduced by 20% by 2024, through a comprehensive modernization of industry, of the housing and utilities sector, of transport and energy." "I also propose to expand the system of quotas for harmful emissions, where the issue of air quality is acute, and to establish responsibility for its observance."

"Accumulated greenhouse gas emissions should be lower than in the European Union." COVID-19 "Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunity to be developed in the autumn. A solution to this problem lies in our and your hands, in the hands of all citizens. I once again address all Russian citizens with the call: get vaccinated."

($1 = 77.0025 roubles)

