Suspected ULFA leaders abducted three ONGC officials, say district SP

Suspected United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) leaders have abducted three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from a rig site at the Lakwa field in Assam's Sivasagar district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitava Sinha said.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Suspected United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) leaders have abducted three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from a rig site at the Lakwa field in Assam's Sivasagar district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitava Sinha said. The abducted employees identified as Mohini Mohan Gogoi (Junior Technician), Ritul Saikia (Junior Technician) and Alakesh Saikia (Junior Engineering Assistant.)

All of them were Assamese and an investigation into the matter has initiated, said the SP. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at a rig site in the Lakwa field.

"The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," the ONGC had tweeted. A complaint has been lodged with the local police.Higher officials of the State Police are on the site and local administration has been informed about the incident."ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities," it added. (ANI)

