HIGHLIGHTS-Putin's state of nation speech: 'Red lines', arms talks, the environment

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday. Below are some of the highlights: 'RED LINES' "We want good relations with all participants of the international dialogue. And really, we don't want to burn bridges. But if someone mistakes our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intends to burn or even blow up these bridges themselves, they should know that Russia's response will be asymmetrical, swift, and harsh." "We have enough patience, responsibility, and common sense to make any decision, but hopefully no one will cross the red line. We will decide for ourselves where this red line will be drawn in each specific case."

"Organisers of any provocations that threaten our core security interests will regret about what they have done as they've never regretted anything for a long time." WEAPONS TREATIES "It is precise as a leader in the creation of new generation combat systems, in the development of modern nuclear forces, that Russia once again invites its partners to discuss issues related to strategic armaments, ensuring global stability." "The primary goal of such talks could be to create an environment of conflict-free coexistence based on an equalization of security that would encompass... all offensive and defensive systems capable of meeting strategic objectives." ENVIRONMENT "I request that passage is sped up of the law-making business owners financially liable for the clean-up of accumulated (environmental) damage and for reclamation of sites. The approach is simple: if you make a profit at the expense of nature, you clean up after yourself." "In the country's 12 largest industrial centers, atmospheric emissions must be reduced by 20% by 2024, through a comprehensive modernization of industry, of the housing and utilities sector, of transport and energy."

"Over the next 30 years, accumulated net greenhouse gas emissions in Russia must be lower than in the European Union. This is a difficult task, given the size of our country, its geography, climate, and economic structure. However, I am absolutely certain that this goal, given our scientific and technological potential, is achievable. " EXPORTS "We need to significantly simplify conditions for non-commodity exporters...We need to remove all excessive currency control restrictions for these exporters." "This procedure should start working this year in July."

TAX "It looks like we will see record corporate sector profits this year, despite all the challenges we encountered... Let's see how these profits are spent, and with this in mind, we will take some decisions on the possible fine-tuning of tax legislation at the end of the year." "Some (companies) withdraw dividends, while others invest in the development of their enterprises and of entire industries. We will encourage those who invest, of course". COVID-19 "Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunity to be developed in the autumn. A solution to this problem lies in our and your hands, in the hands of all citizens. I once again address all Russian citizens with the call: get vaccinated."

($1 = 77.0025 roubles)

