Left Menu

Mizoram declares some areas in four districts as epicentre of ASF

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:40 IST
Mizoram declares some areas in four districts as epicentre of ASF

The Mizoram government has declared certain areas in four districts of the state as the ''epicentre'' of African Swine Fever (ASF), the dreaded pig disease which has killed more than 1,000 pigs in a month, an official said on Wednesday.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department joint director (Livestock Health) Dr Lalhmingthanga told PTI that Lungsen village and Lunglei Electric Veng locality in Lunglei district, Armed Veng and Edenthar neighbourhood in Aizawl district, Keitum village in Serchhip district and a locality (Vaipi-I) in Siaha town of the district have been declared as ''epicentre'' of ASF.

He said that five districts - Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, Mamit and Siaha are currently affected by ASF, the swine disease witnessed by Mizoram for the first time in its history.

Though Mamit district has also reported ASF related pig deaths, it is yet to be declared as epicentre, he said.

The first pig death due to ASF was reported at Lungsen village under Tlabung sub-division in south Mizoram's Lunglei district bordering Bangladesh on March 21.

Quoting the department record, Lalhmingthanga said that at least 1,119 pigs have died due to ASF till Wednesday causing monetary losses to the tune of over Rs 4.47 crore.

Apart from Lungsen, ASF related pig deaths were reported at four villages in Mamit districts, one village in Serchhip district, one locality in Siaha town and three localities each in Aizawl and Lunglei towns, he said.

He said that unusual death of 87 pigs was also reported in Aizawl's Durtlang locality, Chawngte village in Mizoram's southernmost Lawngtlai district and in Serchhip town, which is yet to be verified.

He said that samples of the dead pigs from these areas will be sent to Guwahati for diagnosis.

The official said that the government has not undertaken culling of pigs as it involves compensation.

However, some infected pigs were voluntarily culled by the owners as a preventive measure, he said.

''The government is currently conducting assessment and a proposal for culling will be sent to the Central government after completion of the assessment,'' Lalhmingthanga told PTI.

He added that the government has taken massive containment measures to prevent the pig disease from spreading to other districts.

Mizoram has 11 districts.

Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura and also international boundary with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PM should focus on fixing medical arrangements in country instead of holding poll rallies: Gehlot

Expressing concern over deaths due to a lack of oxygen and drugs in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, asking him to focus on fixing medical arrangements, instead of hold...

S.Korean police want to question Belgian ambassador's wife after store incident prompts anger

South Korean police said on Wednesday they wanted to question the wife of Belgian Ambassador Peter Lescouhier after receiving a complaint about an alleged assault on a member of staff in a clothes store. Footage from a security camera showe...

Goa imposes night curfew; casinos, cinema halls to operate at 50 pc capacity

Amid the surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Goa government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am with immediate effect. According to the state government, all restaurants, bars, casinos and cinema halls in ...

Biden to say US will soon hit 200 million goal on vaccine shots-official

President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday that the United States will reach his 100-day goal of getting 200 million coronavirus vaccine shots in arms this week, a White House official said. The goal is being achieved more than a week b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021