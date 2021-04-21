Left Menu

Delhi records 24,638 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths

Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:47 IST
Delhi records 24,638 new COVID-19 cases, 249 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Wednesday. With the addition of fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached 9,30,179. At present, there are 85,364 active cases in the city. Furthermore, a total of 24,600 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,928.

The death toll in the national capital has soared up to 12,887. The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.39 per cent. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city is 31.28 per cent. According to a health bulletin, 78,768 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,64,84,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

A six-day lockdown is already in place in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Putin warns of 'quick and tough' Russian response for foes

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russias security interests, saying Moscows response will be quick and tough and make the culprits feel bitterly sorry for their action.The warning ...

Two killed in tree collapse incident in Thane

Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were killed on the spot when a huge tree fell on them in Thane city on Wednesday night, a civic official said.The incident took place on Moose Road near Talao Pali lake around 9 pm.An auto ricksh...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...

South Africa to hold coronavirus delayed local elections in October

South Africa will hold local government elections in October that were delayed by the coronavirus, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Wednesday, 27 October 2021, as the date on which loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021