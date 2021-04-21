Left Menu

Delhi Police arranges 116 oxygen cylinders for private hospitals with COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for a private hospital in the citys Janakpuri area where 32 COVID-19 patients are admitted, officials said.A senior police officer said a distress call was received from Amarleela Hospital at around 9 am saying oxygen stock at the facility was nearly exhausted.The hospital said it had 32 coronavirus patients, the police said.Police contacted local oxygen suppliers and succeeded in finding medical oxygen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:49 IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for a private hospital in the city's Janakpuri area where 32 COVID-19 patients are admitted, officials said.

A senior police officer said a distress call was received from Amarleela Hospital at around 9 am saying oxygen stock at the facility was nearly exhausted.

The hospital said it had 32 coronavirus patients, the police said.

''Police contacted local oxygen suppliers and succeeded in finding medical oxygen. Eleven cylinders were arranged for the hospital from three different locations -- Kirti Nagar, Gole Market and Mayapuri,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said.

The police said they are in constant touch with the hospital and oxygen suppliers to meet any emergency.

In a similar incident, police helped a hospital in western part of the national capital to procure oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients. Officials said the Dabri Police Station received information from Aakash Hospital that the oxygen cylinders required for the patients may not last long.

''Police rushed to the hospital. They searched for oxygen cylinders at Wazirpur Oxygen Gas Godown, and Jeevan Park, Dabri, but in vain,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Later, 37 gas cylinders were procured from Mayapuri oxygen plant. The cylinders were escorted from Mayapuri to the hospital by the police, the DCP said.

The north district police also supplied 68 oxygen cylinders to NKS Super Specialty Hospital, Gulabi Bagh. A total of 130 patients were admitted to the hospital and the oxygen supply was running out, police added.

