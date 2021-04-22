Left Menu

Venezuela's Maduro pledges to resolve diesel shortages for farmers

The United States last October wound down an exemption to the sanctions that allowed PDVSA to swap crude exports for diesel imports. "We must regularize the issue of diesel with national production," Maduro said, calling on Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami to resume normal supply within 60 days.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 22-04-2021 05:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 05:36 IST
Venezuela's Maduro pledges to resolve diesel shortages for farmers

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged on Wednesday to resolve shortages of diesel that farmers say are complicating the planting and harvesting of crops, and urged the oil minister to boost domestic production of the fuel. Maduro blamed the shortages on U.S. sanctions on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, part of Washington's efforts to oust him. The United States last October wound down an exemption to the sanctions that allowed PDVSA to swap crude exports for diesel imports.

"We must regularize the issue of diesel with national production," Maduro said, calling on Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami to resume normal supply within 60 days. "If we could import, we would be buoyant. We will be buoyant in the production of oil products." PDVSA distributes diesel free of charge, and truckers in recent months have reported long waits outside service stations, while farmers have denounced irregular distribution. Diesel output at the company's refineries has been relatively steady, but experts say output is still below domestic demand.

Venezuela's Fedeagro farmers' group said on Wednesday that diesel shortages led to the loss of about 30% of the country's bean harvest and could complicate the upcoming corn planting season. That could exacerbate hunger in a country where child malnutrition https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/venezuela-malnutrition is on the rise. Oil companies, aid groups and a U.S. senator have called on U.S. President Joe Biden to lift the ban on diesel swaps for humanitarian reasons.

U.S. officials, who label Maduro a dictator who rigged his 2018 re-election, point out that Venezuela has exported diesel to political ally Cuba and have accused the government of stockpiling the fuel for the military. Venezuela reached a deal this week with the U.N.'s World Food Programme to supply food to 185,000 schoolchildren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes offshore O'Higgins, Chile – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck offshore OHiggins in Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSCsaid on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of 2 km 1.24 miles, EMSC added. Also Read Beast of five teeth Chilean scientist...

Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack

A missile launched from Syria struck Israels Negev desert region early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens near the countrys top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, it said it struck the missile launcher and ot...

China reports 6 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 21 a day earlier

China reported six new mainland cases of COVID-19 on April 21, down from 21 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Thursday. All the new cases were imported infections that originated overseas, the National Heal...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Argentinas COVID-19 deaths hit 60,000 amid a sharp second wave, while India battled a nationwide shortage of oxygen and a surge in infections, with at least 24 patients dying on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021