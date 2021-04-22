Equinor LNG plant broke regulations ahead of 2020 fire, safety watchdog says

Norway's Equinor failed to follow safety regulations at its Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant ahead of a major fire last year, the Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Thursday.

The PSA presented the findings of its investigation into the September 2020 fire, which shut down production at the plant, also referred to as Hammerfest LNG. It will remain closed until October 2021 amid extensive repairs.

