Local government elections will take place on 27 October

This will be the sixth time under South Africa's democratic dispensation that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:06 IST
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Wednesday, 27 October 2021, as the date on which local government elections will take place.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs will follow the necessary legal process to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.

"The President urges eligible and especially first-time voters to ensure they are registered to participate in the elections, which provide the basis for development and service delivery closest to where citizens live," the Presidency said in a statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

