Left Menu

North West Premier calls for calm as SABC to auction off property

This as the provincial government has taken note of recent developments within the SABC which relate to the ownership, rental and planned disposal of its non-core assets through an auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:15 IST
North West Premier calls for calm as SABC to auction off property
In a statement on Wednesday, Mokgoro said the provincial government is also aware of the public discontent over the SABC’s decision, which is part of its turnaround strategy. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has called for calm as the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is set to continue its plan to auction off the property in Mahikeng.

This as the provincial government has taken note of recent developments within the SABC which relate to the ownership, rental and planned disposal of its non-core assets through an auction.

The non-core assets include a number of houses and residential units known as Bop Flats.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mokgoro said the provincial government is also aware of the public discontent over the SABC's decision, which is part of its turnaround strategy.

"The North West provincial government wishes to state that the SABC has been the lawful owners of properties owned by the erstwhile Bop Broadcasting Corporation since the advent of democracy; this following the transfer of mandates, staff and assets to the relevant state-owned entities operating in the provincial and national government.

"The provincial government is currently pursuing engagements with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Technology and the SABC board; this in an effort to explore the possibility of alleviating the social challenges that may emerge as a result of this planned auction," Mokgoro said.

While the provincial government is aware that affected tenants have taken the matter to court, Mokgoro appealed to all citizens to allow the judicial process to unfold without any form of disruption.

"We call on all to also avoid disruptions and illegal acts such as the forced occupation of these properties, and that in the event of such illegal acts, the provincial government will have no choice but to deploy the law enforcement agencies to bring about order," the Premier said.

Mokgoro and the leadership of the provincial government are sympathetic to the plight of the affected tenants and has committed to do whatever it can to provide the necessary support, should the need arise.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks eye new high on growth hopes, oil ebbs on COVID-19 fears

Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as investors diverged over whether to bet on economic recovery in the United States and other developed markets or worry about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India and elsewhere.With vac...

Indian footprint expands in UK despite Covid crisis, finds new ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’

The number of Indian companies operating in the UK and their job creation levels have registered growth despite the challenges of Brexit and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, the India Meets Britain Tracker concludes in a report release...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to portray young Smurf in flashback, will it release this year?

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. The previous season ended in August 2019. After that, Season 5s filming started but could be continue for long...

Todd Boehly's SPAC to take Vivid Seats public in near $2 bln deal

Online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken public by a Todd Boehly backed blank-check firm, valuing the combined company at 1.95 billion. The deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp will provide 769 mill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021