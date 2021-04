BRIEF-Japan PM Suga Says To Expand Renewable Energy While Maintaining Nuclear Power Target To Achieve Japan's 46% Emission-Reduction Goal

* JAPAN PM SUGA SAYS TO EXPAND RENEWABLE ENERGY WHILE MAINTAINING NUCLEAR POWER TARGET TO ACHIEVE JAPAN'S 46% EMISSION-REDUCTION GOAL

* PM SUGA SAYS 46% TARGET IS BASED ON ACCUMULATED FIGURES BY ENTIRE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING INDUSTRY MINISTRY AND ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

