West Bengal elections: 79.09 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in 43 seats where polling is underway in sixth phase

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....
... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Sweden registers 7,736 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths on ThursdaySweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,736 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health agency...
The European Central Bank left its key stimulus programs unchanged with almost 900 billion euros of support still in the pipeline as the economy lags the U.S. and China in a drawn-out struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.The central bank for...
Humanity is battling a global pandemic and this event is timely reminder that grave threat of climate Change has not disappeared PM Modi....
Tunisian hospitals have run out of intensive care beds amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a member of the independent scientific committee that advises the government said on Thursday.Amenallah Messadi told Reuters the health system had been p...