Freedom Day celebration to be hosted in Free State

Cabinet has called on everyone to use the Freedom Month and Freedom Day celebrations to continue to fight COVID-19 while striving for greater inclusion and social cohesion.

This year's Freedom Month is being celebrated under the theme: "The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: the Meaning of Freedom under COVID-19".

"We all have the responsibility to use our democracy and freedom to work together and unite around a common agenda to build a united and prosperous South Africa," said acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, on Thursday.

She was briefing media following Wednesday's Cabinet meeting. It was the first physical meeting since the introduction of the lockdown in 2020.

The Minister said this year's Freedom Day celebration will be hosted in the Free State.

