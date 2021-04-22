Nadda holds meeting with BJP MPs from Gujarat, Rajasthan over COVID-19 situation, relief work

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting with party MPs from Rajasthan and Gujarat through video conferencing regarding the prevailing COVID-19 situation and relief work by party workers. "Today BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with party MPs from Rajasthan and Gujarat in view of rising cases of COVID. He reviewed the progress of relief work. He called upon the MPs to dedicate themselves to public service," Anil Baluni, BJP national chief spokesperson tweeted in Hindi.

More than 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths were reported in India on Thursday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases and 2,104 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 1,59,30,965, including 22,91,428 active cases.

The death toll due to COVID stands at 1,84,657. (ANI)

