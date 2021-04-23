Left Menu

India, US firm up partnership to achieve ambitious climate and clean energy targets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:22 IST
India, US firm up partnership to achieve ambitious climate and clean energy targets

The US-India partnership on climate and clean energy is aimed at demonstrating how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities, according to an official document.

In an address at a US-hosted virtual summit of 40 global leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he and US President Joe Biden are launching the ''India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership''.

Hours after his address, a joint statement by the two countries said the partnership will represent one of the ''core venues'' for India-US collaboration and focus on driving urgent progress in this critical decade for climate action.

The partnership envisages bilateral cooperation on ''strong actions'' in the current decade to meet the goals of the Paris agreement.

''Led by Prime Minister Modi and President Biden, the partnership will represent one of the core venues for India-US collaboration and focus on driving urgent progress in this critical decade for climate action,'' the statement said.

Under the Paris agreement, each country has to set its own emission-reduction targets, known as national determined contributions (NDCs), and the pact's goal is to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius.

''Both India and the US have set ambitious 2030 targets for climate action and clean energy. In its new nationally determined contribution, the US has set an economy-wide target of reducing its net greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52 per cent below 2005 levels in 2030,'' the statement said.

It added that as part of its climate mitigation efforts, India has set a target of installing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

''Through the partnership, India and the United States are firmly committed to working together in achieving their ambitious climate and clean energy targets and to strengthening bilateral collaboration across climate and clean energy,'' the joint statement said.

It said through the collaboration, India and the US ''aim to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities''.

''The partnership will aim to mobilise finance and speed clean energy deployment; demonstrate and scale innovative clean technologies needed to decarbonise sectors including industry, transportation, power and buildings; and build capacity to measure, manage and adapt to the risks of climate-related impacts,'' the statement said.

It said the partnership will proceed along two main tracks: the strategic clean energy partnership and the climate action and finance mobilisation dialogue, which will build on and subsume a range of existing processes.

The summit is being hosted by Biden for whom climate change has been an area of focus.

After taking charge as the president, Biden on January 20 announced the return of the US to the Paris climate accord.

The virtual summit is part of a series of global meetings focussing on climate issues, being held in the run up to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November.

Earlier this month, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry visited India and discussed issues relating to climate, including the virtual summit, with Indian leaders.

The Indian leaders conveyed to him about the country's efforts to meet the commitments under the Paris climate agreement and reduce emissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Senate OKs bill to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would help combat the rise of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a bipartisan denunciation of such violence during the coronavirus pandemic and a modest step toward legislati...

U.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for states to impose sentences of life in prison without parole on juvenile offenders, ruling against a Mississippi man convicted of killing his grandfather at age 15 in a case testing the C...

A black hole dubbed 'the Unicorn' may be galaxy's smallest one

Scientists have discovered what may be the smallest-known black hole in the Milky Way galaxy and the closest to our solar system - an object so curious that they nicknamed it the Unicorn.The researchers said the black hole is roughly three ...

Tesla cars can drive without anyone in driver's seat - magazine

Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Thursday its engineers were able to operate a Tesla Inc vehicle without anyone in the drivers seat, but the system failed to send out a warning or indicate that the drivers seat was empty.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021