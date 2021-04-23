Left Menu

KisanKonnect looks to export 'Moms Kitchen' products, expand mkt out of Maha

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:55 IST
KisanKonnect looks to export 'Moms Kitchen' products, expand mkt out of Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: KisanKonnect

Farmers' producer company (FPC) KisanKonnect, which turned lockdown into a business opportunity, has said it is all set to start its next phase of growth with plans to export the company's Moms Kitchen products to Europe and the Middle East in this financial year.

The Maharashtra-based FPC is also planning to strengthen its current market and expand its footprint to states like Karnataka, KisanKonnect founding member Shrikant Dhokchawale told PTI.

''Last year, the lockdown left us with a huge stock of vegetables and no market to sell them. However, we decided to make it an opportunity and 11 of us came together and began supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to housing societies in Mumbai. Now, we have over 800 farmer members in Maharashtra supplying fresh produce to customers spread across Mumbai, Pune, Nashik among others,'' he said.

Eleven farmers from Ahmednagar and Pune districts joined hands to turn this crisis into an opportunity by supplying their stocks of vegetables and fruits directly from their farms to the doorsteps of consumers, who were struggling to get daily supplies due to stringent lockdown conditions last year.

Now, after establishing in Maharashtra, the FPC is planning to foray into Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka and aims to connect with over 2,500 farmers by the end of 2022, he added. KisanKonnect currently has more than 1,100 farmer members.

''We are planning to expand gradually to other cities on the basis of demand,'' he added.

KisanKonnect has also engaged with women to set up a rural home kitchen, Moms Kitchen, where women cook and pack traditional snacks and finger foods like Chakali, Chiwada, Laddoos, creating an additional source of income for farmers.

This initiative has been picking up to get more orders from recurrent buyers from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar who preferred authentic rural tastes, Dhokchawale said.

''The demand for Moms Kitchen products have grown substantially. We are now getting overseas queries for products like chutney, aachar, Maharashtrian and Gujarati sweets and savories. We have decided to begin exports of Moms Kitchen products in this financial year to countries in the Middle East and Europe where there is a large Indian diaspora,'' Dhokchawale said.

Funding for the FPC was initially done by the farmer members and the expansion is being funded through internal accruals, he said.

Under the Moms Kitchen brand, KisanKonnect is also planning to add products to take the total portfolio to 100-150 from the current spread of around 35 products, which will give a wide choice to its customers, he added.

He said the demand for both fresh produce and Moms Kitchen products is growing as they are delivered directly from the farm to consumers with no middlemen and are priced competitively. ''With this increase in demand and expansions, we are expecting 25-50 percent growth in revenue in the current financial year. Our revenue for 2020-21, stood at Rs 9.5 crore,'' Dhokchawale added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Croatia bets on vaccines for hotel staff, testing to lure tourists back

The streets of Porec are almost deserted for now, but the picture-postcard Croatian resort is gearing up for what it hopes will be a busy summer tourist season, thanks to efforts to keep visitors and staff as COVID-free as possible. Launche...

13 bonded labourers rescued

Erode TN, Apr 23 A total of 13 bonded labourers have been rescued from a farmhouse near here, police said on Friday.The labourers were forced to work after one of their relatives could not repay Rs 27,000 she had borrowed from a person, the...

Spanish politics take nasty turn with mailed death threats

Most political parties in Spain put aside their differences Friday to contemn a series of death threats mailed to the countrys interior minister, the director of the Civil Guard police force and the leader of a far-left political party.But ...

Around 93,000 railway beneficiaries affected by COVID-19; 72 rail hospitals, 5,000 beds dedicated to their care: Rly Board Chairman.

Around 93,000 railway beneficiaries affected by COVID-19 72 rail hospitals, 5,000 beds dedicated to their care Rly Board Chairman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021