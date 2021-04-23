Gehlot encourages people to register for new health scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people to register for the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, which entitles every family in the state to receive a cashless cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The insurance also covers the COVID-19 treatment expense and therefore, the chief minister stressed that people get themselves registered.

Gehlot called upon the youth and social media users to inform people around them about the scheme and to encourage them to visit the nearest e-Mitra Kendra for the registration process.

''Our aim is that if someone gets unwell in the state after May 1, they do not have to pay the amount of treatment themselves,'' he tweeted, adding that it was necessary for people to register for the scheme for this benefit. The chief minister announced this scheme in the state budget for the financial year 2021-22 under which, free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year would be provided in government and empanelled private hospitals to the beneficiaries. Registration is free for those who are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC), small and marginal farmers, contractual workers, and those who have received COVID ex-gratia, while those who do not fall in these categories will have to pay Rs 850 as the 50 percent of the annual premium.

