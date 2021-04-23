AFMS to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany

Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has decided to import oxygen generation plants and containers from Germany, amid a shortage of oxygen in the hospitals during the second wave of Covid-19 across the country. Twenty-three mobile oxygen generation plants are being airlifted from Germany that will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to the COVID patients.

Each plant has a capacity to produce 40 litres of oxygen per minute and 2,400 litres an hour. At this rate, it can cater to 20-25 patients round the clock. The advantage of these plants is that they are easily portable. These oxygen generating plants are expected to arrive in India within a week.

In another important decision, the Ministry of Defence is giving an extension to Short Service Commissioned Doctors in AFMS till December 31, 2021, to tide over the current surge in medical services. This will augment the strength of AFMS by 238 more doctors.

(With Inputs from PIB)