Saudi informed Lebanon about fruit and vegetable ban, Lebanese ministry says

Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Friday it had been informed by Saudi Arabia's embassy about the decision to ban Lebanese fruit and vegetables from entering or transitting the kingdom because of drug smuggling. "The decision was transferred to top officials," Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe said in a statement.

The ministry statement said the illegal practice of drug smuggling using export cargoes harmed the Lebanese economy and said it had urged the security authorities to work diligently to foil any attempts that ultimately harmed Lebanese farmers.

