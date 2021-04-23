CM Thackeray announces probes into untoward incidents but they do not take place: Fadnavis

After Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a probe into the death of 13 patients in a fire at Vijay Vallabh COVID Care Hospital in Virar area of Maharashtra'a Palghar district, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday alleged that after every untoward incident Thackeray announces a probe that actually does not take place. Fadnavis told reporters here today, "The incident in Virar is unfortunate. After each incident, the Chief Minister announces an audit but that does not take place."

His remarks came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered an inquiry into the major fire incident today. "Even if the Corona battle continues, government agencies should conduct an audit on their own," said Fadnavis.

He alleged that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra only reacts to incidents but has no plan of action. Fadnavis said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's remark that the Palghar fire incident was 'not national news' was insensitive.

"The Virar fire incident is not national news. State government will provide financial assistance to those affected," Tope had told ANI today. "The incident in Bhandara, Nashik, Virar is terrible. Our sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives. It is important to make sure that this does not happen again. Proper treatment should be provided to other patients," said Fadnavis.

Earlier, 24 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra on April 21. In another such incident, as many as 10 newborn children had died in a fire that broke in the Sick Newborn Care Unit at Bhandara General Hospital on January 9, officials said.

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district early today. The incident took place around 3.30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation said.

Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5.20 am. Other COVID patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

"13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3 am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital," said Dr Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar. (ANI)

