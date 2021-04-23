Left Menu

Biden urges world to make good on climate commitments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:41 IST
Biden urges world to make good on climate commitments
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden called on nations to work together on a transition to clean energy on Friday, the second and final day of a climate summit he hosted to rally world ambition to reduce global warming. "Nations that work together to invest in a cleaner economy will reap the rewards for their citizens," the Democratic president, who took office in January, told the virtual summit.

Biden called the meeting with dozens of heads of state to declare the United States back at the climate leadership table after his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, withdrew from the 2015 Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Biden, who returned the United States to the 2015 pact, announced a new U.S. target on Thursday to reduce its emissions 50%-52% by 2030 compared with 2005 levels. Japan and Canada also raised their targets.

"The commitments we made must become real," Biden said. "Commitment without us doing it is just a lot of hot air, no pun intended." Biden said that he was heartened by Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for the world to collaborate on advanced carbon dioxide removal and that the United States looked forward to working with Russia and other countries on the technology.

Putin and China's President Xi Jinping spoke at the summit on Thursday but did not offer new pledges on cutting emissions. The U.S. summit is the first in a string of meetings of world leaders - including the G7 and G20 - ahead of annual UN climate talks in November in Scotland. That meeting will be the deadline for nearly 200 countries to update their climate pledges under the Paris pact.

'OUR GENERATION'S MOONSHOT' Bill Gates, a wealthy businessman-turned-philanthropist, said he was working with partners on a program called Breakthrough Energy Catalyst that would raise money from governments, philanthropists and companies to make capital investments to bring down the cost of clean technology.

"We can build new industries and companies that support communities around the world with good jobs on making the transition to the clean economy," said Gates, who has invested about $2 billion toward the development of high tech electricity generation and storage. Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary, said clean technology was "our generation's moonshot" and that her department would be announcing new goals for "leaps in next generation technologies," such as carbon capture, energy storage and industrial fuels.

Underscoring the role for carbon removal technologies to meet global climate goals, Granholm announced a partnership with Canada, Norway, Qatar and Saudi Arabia called the Net Zero Producers Forum. It aimed to develop "long-term strategies to reach global net-zero emissions," she said. Granholm also announced a partnership with Denmark to partner on zeroing out emissions in the global shipping industry. The White House has sought to assure other countries that it can meet the new U.S. emissions target, even if a new administration takes over, because industry is moving toward cleaner power, electric vehicles and more renewable energy anyway.

"No politician, no matter how demagogic or how potent and capable they are, is going to be able to change what that market is doing," said John Kerry, Biden's climate envoy. Biden has sought to connect efforts to fight climate change with opportunities to create jobs, arguing that taking action will be good for the economy in order to counter Republican concerns that climate regulation could slow growth.

His $2.3 trillion infrastructure package is integral to achieving the new U.S. emissions target, but requires approval by Congress, where Democrats hold only razor-thin majorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Stopping Super League was fans' victory, says Liverpool's Henderson

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson praised the fans for making their voices heard to protest against the clubs involvement in the Super League and thanked them for putting pressure on the hierarchy to withdraw their support for the competit...

Consider forming infra fund to finance road projects: Gadkari to highway cos

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday suggested to major highway builders and private companies to look into the option of floating an infrastructure finance fund or non-banking financial company to fund road projects. Replying to a query ...

Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai Indians

Skipper K L Rahuls solid half-century and a disciplined bowling effort helped Punjab Kings tame Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Friday.The bowlers, led by Ravi Bishnoi 221 in 4 and ...

Health minister should resign: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should resign for the callous negligence of not taking earlier the steps that are now being taken in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.Despite warnings in Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021