First Oxygen Express reaches Nagpur, city gets 15 MT oxygen

The country's first Roll On Roll Off (RORO) Oxygen Express, which departed from Visakhapatnam yesterday, reached Nagpur Junction railway station with seven oxygen tankers on Friday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:10 IST
First Oxygen Express reaches Maharashtra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The country's first Roll On Roll Off (RORO) Oxygen Express, which departed from Visakhapatnam yesterday, reached Nagpur Junction railway station with seven oxygen tankers on Friday. The Railways said in a release that the Oxygen Express reached Nagpur at 8.10 pm today.

"Three tankers will be unloaded at Nagpur station and the remaining will be unloaded at Nasik Road station in Maharashtra. Oxygen Express is expected to reach Nasik Road station in the morning tomorrow," it said. Jalaj Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur told ANI that the city received approximately 45 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen from the Oxygen Express.

"We received three tankers here at Nagpur with a capacity of 15 MT each. So approximately 45 MT of oxygen has been received," he said. The Railways said it transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continued to serve the nation in times of emergencies. The green corridors are helping in fast movement of Oxygen Express. (ANI)

