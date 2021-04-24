Left Menu

COVID-19: Second oxygen train arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro

Amid the scramble for oxygen as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to surge, the second oxygen special train with a tanker of oxygen arrived in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:20 IST
COVID-19: Second oxygen train arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro
The special train arrives in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the scramble for oxygen as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to surge, the second oxygen special train with a tanker of oxygen arrived in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in cases. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 2,59,810 active cases in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message alleged that "COVID patients are suffering and dying" and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals. He claimed to have spoken to two oxygen cylinder suppliers who said that the drug inspectors had instructed them "not to send oxygen supplies to private hospitals, but only to government hospitals."

"Owing to the constant shortage of oxygen supply at private hospitals, a lot of patients are suffering and some are even dying," said Kishore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceba...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the SP 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounce...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally on Friday as increased factory output and housing data supported expectations of a swift economic recoverywhile big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.The bounceback follo...

Parts of Western Australia in three-day lockdown after small COVID-19 outbreak

More than 2 million people in the state of Western Australia on Saturday began their first full day of a snap three day lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak in a hotel quarantine facility led to community transmission. People in the state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021