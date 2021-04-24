COVID-19: Second oxygen train arrives in Lucknow from Bokaro
Amid the scramble for oxygen as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to surge, the second oxygen special train with a tanker of oxygen arrived in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 09:20 IST
Amid the scramble for oxygen as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to surge, the second oxygen special train with a tanker of oxygen arrived in Lucknow from Bokaro in Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh is currently witnessing a surge in cases. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 2,59,810 active cases in the state.
Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mohanlal Ganj, Kaushal Kishore in a video message alleged that "COVID patients are suffering and dying" and claimed that oxygen cylinders were not being supplied to private hospitals. He claimed to have spoken to two oxygen cylinder suppliers who said that the drug inspectors had instructed them "not to send oxygen supplies to private hospitals, but only to government hospitals."
"Owing to the constant shortage of oxygen supply at private hospitals, a lot of patients are suffering and some are even dying," said Kishore. (ANI)
