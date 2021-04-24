Left Menu

Admissions to AIIMS Emergency restricted for an hour as oxygen pipelines reorganised due to high demand

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The admissions to the Emergency at AIIMS here were restricted for an hour on Saturday "as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized" due to the increased demand for oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

AIIMS said in a statement that around 100 coronavirus infected patients are receiving treatment at the Emergency.

"This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centres of AIIMS. Admissions are open now and the emergency department is functional," it said.Hospitals in the national capital are grappling with shortage of oxygen due to surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

Also Read: President Ram Nath Kovind discharged from AIIMS after surgery: Spokesman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

