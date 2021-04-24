Nashik oxygen leak tragedy: Maha CM interacts with hosp staff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday interacted with the staff of Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik where an oxygen leak on April 21 killed 22 patients.

Addressing the staff through video-conferencing, the CM said they must not let their morale go down due to the incident and must continue to render exemplary service amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said here.

The CM asked the Nashik division administration to conduct fire, structural and electrical audits in hospitals, and also check the air-conditioning systems, they added.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the oxygen supply to patients stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at the Nashik Municipal Corporation-run hospital.

