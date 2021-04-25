46 GW thermal power capacity has less than 7 days coal stock: Govt data

As many as 38 power plants of 46,720 MW combined capacity had coal stock for less than seven days on Thursday, reflecting shortage of dry fuel, showed the daily stock data of Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

However, CEA in its latest report for April 22, 2021, stated that out of the 135 power plants of 1,66,406 MW capacity monitored by it on a daily basis, none is facing critical or supercritical coal stock situation.

A power plant is said to be facing critical coal stock situation if it has fuel for less than seven days and termed supercritical if it has fuel for less than three days.

Explaining about it, CEA said power plants having less coal stock due to outstanding dues or supply more than the committed quantity or not lifting offered coal or bridge linkage or new linkage are not shown as having critical or supercritical coal stock.

A power sector expert said CEA may have its reasons to categorise a plant as not having critical or supercritical coal stock , but the fact remains that there is a shortage of dry fuel at power plants which can affect electricity generation in coming days as the consumption is bound to rise with soaring mercury.

India has installed power generation capacity of 377 GW which includes 200 GW coal-based power generation capacity, 46GW hydro power and around 93 GW of renewables (solar, wind) as on March 31, 2021.

The expert opined that there is no doubt that renewables sources like solar and hydro power would improve output in summers but coal-based plants provide base load which is necessary for stability of the grid and to meet the high demand in this season.

The CEA report showed that as many as 21 power plants of total generation capacity of 26,440 MW have coal stock for up to three days.

It also showed that an old power plant of 460 MW at Talcher is showing zero coal stock because it is shut since April 2021.

