Left Menu

Woman dies after bus hits pedestrians in Andhra Pradesh

A woman died while her brother was injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit pedestrians on Sunday morning.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 14:11 IST
Woman dies after bus hits pedestrians in Andhra Pradesh
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A woman died while her brother was injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit pedestrians on Sunday morning. The deceased woman was identified as Ammulu, 30, while her injured brother was identified as Reddy Prakash. The bus driver has been detained by the police.

"A bus which was going from Tirupati to Tirumala at around 6.30 am this morning has hit two pedestrians on the road. A lady named Ammulu (30 years) died on the spot. Her brother Reddy Prakash has received injuries. He has been shifted to Ruya hospital," Tirupati east police station Sub-inspector Sivaprasad Reddy told ANI. He further said that their family members are informed about the accident and the driver of the bus has been detained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Third 'Oxygen Express' scheduled to reach Maharashtra today

Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the third Oxygen Express carrying three tankers of liquid medical oxygen LMO, each with about 14 tonnes LMO, is scheduled to reach Kalamboli in Maharashtra on Sunday ...

Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official virus death count

As coronavirus cases surge, the number of cremations taking place at the citys crematoriums has increased several-fold -- far more than the 66 deaths officially attributed to the virus in the entire district over the past six days.Data from...

ISRO to launch data relay satellites to track Gaganyaan

The Indian Space Research Organisation will launch a data relay satellite that will help maintain contact with the Gagangyaan mission throughout after the launch, sources said.The satellite will be launched before the final leg of the Gagan...

Gal Gadot reveals she chopped her fingertip amid boozy drinking session

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, recently during a talk show revealed that she permanently lost a piece of her finger during a drinking session, and its her husband who is at fault. According to Page Six, the Wonder Woman star told Jimmy Kimmel du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021