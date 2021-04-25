3 held in Ghaziabad for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per piece
Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per piece, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash.ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 15:22 IST
Three people in Kotwali police station in Ghaziabad were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per piece, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash. As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)
