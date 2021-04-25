CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

L Sabaretnam, director and chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, and a cement industry veteran, died here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 80.

Sabaretnam is survived by two sons and two daughters.

He served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was Executive Director of the Company for a long period.

He was formerly director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sabaretnam was advisor for India Cements and Director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)