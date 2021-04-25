Left Menu

Oxygen Express carrying 70 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to reach Delhi by tomorrow: Railways

Amid the critical shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals due to the COVID crisis, Indian Railways has provided some respite as Oxygen Express carrying 70 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) is likely to reach the national capital by Monday, said Railways official.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:19 IST
Oxygen Express carrying 70 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to reach Delhi by tomorrow: Railways
Oxygen Express (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ambuj Pandey Amid the critical shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals due to the COVID crisis, Indian Railways has provided some respite as Oxygen Express carrying 70 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) is likely to reach the national capital by Monday, said Railways official.

The railway is running 'Oxygen Express' to provide oxygen to needy states. Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said that the Railways has already transported 150 tonnes of oxygen and around 150 tonnes more will be transported by Sunday night to the various parts of the country. Briefing mediapersons here, Sharma said, "Oxygen Express carrying four tankers (around 70 metric tonnes of LMO) will depart tonight for Delhi Cantt from Jindal Steel Works, Raigarh. Four tankers are being loaded at Jindal Plant in Raigarh for the national capital. The plan is ready to get oxygen from Angul, Raigarh, Kalingnagar and Rourkela."

He further said, "The Railways is picking up this challenge of movement of the life-saving oxygen from the steel plants and the other areas from where it is getting loaded to the states which are in need." He also informed that five tankers have reached Lucknow. These tankers will carry approximate 150 MTs of oxygen, much needed for Uttar Pradesh. The Railways are in touch with the governments of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in this regard.

Railways has already joined the fight against corona with its COVID care coaches. Currently, 4,176 coaches are available for the isolation of COVID patients. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

Barty beats Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in Stuttgart final

Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.The Australian player clicked into gear for the finals second set, which she won in just 20 ...

Assam says it will import oxygen from Bhutan

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the state government has made arrangements to import oxygen from neighbouring Bhutan.Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said there will be no shortage of Remdesivir as he requeste...

Sril Lanka and Bangladesh draw weather-affected 1st Test

Bangladesh comfortably batted out the final session of the fifth day to draw the weather-affected first Test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.With a lead of 107 runs and two sessions left, Sri Lanka had their hopes high after claiming two early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021